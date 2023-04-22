IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Americans trapped in Sudan as first civilian evacuations begin

Nightly News

Americans trapped in Sudan as first civilian evacuations begin

02:01

Officials familiar with the planning said the Biden administration is leaning toward evacuating the United States government personnel in Khartoum, Sudan, following eight days of violence and bloodshed. Tens of thousands of Americans continue to shelter in place. NBC News’ Courtney Kube has the latest.April 22, 2023

    Americans trapped in Sudan as first civilian evacuations begin

