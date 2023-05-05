IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Americans travel to London to celebrate King Charles’ coronation

Nightly News

Americans travel to London to celebrate King Charles’ coronation

01:19

As London prepares for the first coronation in 70 years, Americans are traveling across the pond for tomorrow’s historic event. NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella speaks with some tourists about what King Charles and the royal family mean to them.May 5, 2023

