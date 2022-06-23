Americans traveling to Mexico for abortion access

While many await the Supreme Court ruling that could possibly overturn Roe v. Wade, women in certain states with restrictive access to abortion are looking for new solutions. Some women are traveling across the border into Mexico to get to an abortion provider. Abortion clinics in Mexico say that there has been a dramatic increase in Americans travelling there for the procedure. NBC News’ Morgan Radford interviewed providers in Mexico who say that the majority of their clients are coming from Texas.June 23, 2022