Nightly News

Amputee Jacky Hunt-Broersma runs 102 marathon in 102 straight days

02:34

46-year-old amputee Jacky Hunt-Broersma has broken what could be a new world record. Hunt-Broersma is the first woman to run 102 marathons in 102 straight days. The sport never crossed her mind until she lost her lower left leg to cancer in 2001. Hunt-Broersma has raised over $40,000 Amputee Blade Runners to provide amputees with running blades.April 30, 2022

