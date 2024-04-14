IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
An American in Paris: the carpenter from New England helping rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral
An American in Paris: the carpenter from New England helping rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral

After a fire ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral five years ago, Hank Silver traveled to Paris to use his carpentry skills as a member of Carpenters Without Borders to help repair the famous structure. Silver joins NBC News’ Keir Simmons to demonstrate his craft.April 14, 2024

