An inside look at a new coronavirus contact tracing tool as experts raise privacy concerns

Israeli cyber intelligence firm NSO developed a new program called “Fleming” that uses cell phone and public health data to identify where people who are infected with coronavirus are and who they come in contact with. NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen talks to Shalev Hulio, one of the firm’s founders, about his new contact tracing software as well as a product called Pegasus that NSO has been licensing to intelligence and law enforcement agencies worldwide. She hears from experts who have serious privacy concerns about both.