    An inside look at Gaza City’s vast network of tunnels

    02:09
Nightly News

An inside look at Gaza City’s vast network of tunnels

02:09

A quarter of a million Palestinians have taken what Israel’s military calls a humanitarian corridor to escape the fighting in Gaza. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez went with Israeli forces into Gaza City to get an inside look at the vast network of tunnels where they believe hostages are being held by Hamas.Nov. 16, 2023

