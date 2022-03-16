Angelina Jolie on Violence Against Women Act reauthorization: The system is 'unbelievably broken'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
As the White House marks the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, NBC News' Kate Snow talks to Angelina Jolie, who played a key role in lobbying for VAWA's renewal, and Ruth Glenn, the president and CEO of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, about its significance. Watch more tonight at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT on NBC Nightly News (check your local listings).March 16, 2022

