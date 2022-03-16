Angelina Jolie on Violence Against Women Act reauthorization: The system is 'unbelievably broken'
As the White House marks the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, NBC News' Kate Snow talks to Angelina Jolie, who played a key role in lobbying for VAWA's renewal, and Ruth Glenn, the president and CEO of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, about its significance. Watch more tonight at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT on NBC Nightly News (check your local listings).March 16, 2022
