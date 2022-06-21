Another American has been killed in Ukraine, State Dept. confirms

Stephen Zabielski, 52, was fighting in Ukraine when he died in May, according to a local newspaper obituary. The State Department confirmed he died in Ukraine, but could not speak to the specifics of his death. After Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s comments to NBC News about two captured Americans, the National Security Council’s John Kirby said it’s “appalling” that a Russian public official would even suggest the death penalty.June 21, 2022