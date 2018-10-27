WATCH LIVE: Authorities provide updates on synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh

Nightly News

Anti-Semitic attacks on the rise in the United States, report says

The Anti-Defamation League reports nearly 2,000 incidents this year — a 57 percent increase from last year. The harassment often begins online and spills over into real life.Oct. 27, 2018

Nightly News

  • Multiple people killed in mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

    02:11

  • Community mourns after mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

    01:36

  • New program tries to combat America’s opioid addiction crisis by taking back unused pills

    02:21

  • New details on mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc as investigation continues

    01:34

  • Anti-Semitic attacks on the rise in the United States, report says

    01:20

  • Trump condemns Pittsburgh shooting as ‘evil’ ahead of Illinois campaign rally

    02:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All