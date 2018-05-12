Feedback
Anti-U.S. protests break out in Iran

 

Iranian citizens burned American flags after Friday prayers and shouted “death to America,” while officials threatened that unspecified “preparations” have begun to restart Iran’s nuclear program if negotiations can’t salvage the Iran deal.

