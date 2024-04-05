IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Anticipation of total eclipse creates boom towns in its path
April 5, 2024

Nightly News

Anticipation of total eclipse creates boom towns in its path

01:34

With some 31 million Americans expected to be in the path of Monday's total solar eclipse, businesses are booming with those who want a prized vantage point. NBC News' Morgan Chesky takes a look at his hometown of Kerrville, Texas, and how it is capitalizing on the dark event.April 5, 2024

