Antisemitic incidents on the rise in the U.S.

Antisemitic flyers from a group called the Goyim Defense League are blaming Covid-19, abortion, inflation, and more on Jewish officials in the Biden administration and media companies led by Jewish owners or executives. Law enforcement can’t do anything about it because of freedom of speech. The Anti-Defamation League reports that antisemitic incidents are on the rise. Some far right candidates are coming under scrutiny now for associating with hate groups.Aug. 22, 2022