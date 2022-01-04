IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Antonio Brown dismissed from Buccaneers after leaving game

01:27

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown no longer plays for the team after the incident on Sunday. Brown removed his gear and left the field while the game was underway.Jan. 4, 2022

