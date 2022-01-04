Antonio Brown dismissed from Buccaneers after leaving game
01:27
Share this -
copied
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown no longer plays for the team after the incident on Sunday. Brown removed his gear and left the field while the game was underway.Jan. 4, 2022
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of 4 counts of fraud, acquitted on 4
01:43
NHL fan awarded $10,000 scholarship after saving life
01:41
Now Playing
Antonio Brown dismissed from Buccaneers after leaving game
01:27
UP NEXT
Supporters of Jan. 6 attack on Capitol shift focus to local politics
03:10
Urgent search for two missing amid Colorado wildfire devastation
01:49
Airlines warn of possible disruptions ahead of 5G rollout