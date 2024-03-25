IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Appeals court drastically reduces bond in Trump civil fraud judgment
Appeals court drastically reduces bond in Trump civil fraud judgment

The court reduced the bond from $454 million to $175 million while Mr. Trump appeals the case. Separately, the judge in the New York hush money case ruled that Mr. Trump's trial will begin April 15, rejecting his appeal for a further delay. NBC News' Laura Jarrett reports.March 25, 2024

