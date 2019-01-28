Nightly News

Archival: Space Shuttle Challenger disaster

02:25

On January 28, 1986, the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded, killing all seven crew members on board. “It happened just over one minute into flight,” NBC’s Dan Molina reported that day on NBC Nightly News. “From mission control: silence.”Jan. 28, 2019

