Archival: Space Shuttle Challenger disaster

Archival: Space Shuttle Challenger disaster02:25
On January 28, 1986, the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded, killing all seven crew members on board. “It happened just over one minute into flight,” NBC’s Dan Molina reported that day on NBC Nightly News. “From mission control: silence.”
Archival: Space Shuttle Challenger disaster02:25
Are doctors helping parents skirt mandatory vaccines for their kids?02:45
As the federal government comes back to life, lawmakers focus on what’s next01:50
Friends create ‘Black Girls Hike’ to find community on the trails01:52
NFL coaching diversity in the spotlight after a number of black coaches fired01:48
Philippines Roman Catholic cathedral hit by deadly bomb blasts01:07