BREAKING: Missouri executes Brian Dorsey for killing his cousin and her husband, despite prison staffers' attempts to save his life

Arizona high court upholds 1864 abortion law
April 9, 202402:45

Arizona high court upholds 1864 abortion law

02:45

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled that a 160-year-old state law that bans almost all abortions is still enforceable. The law makes it a felony for anyone who performs or helps a woman obtain an abortion. The decision adds Arizona to a growing list of states where abortion care is largely banned. NBC News' Laura Jarrett reports.April 9, 2024

