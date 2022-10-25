IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Arizona hospital misses breast cancers in dozens of patients

03:40

In an NBC News investigation, Kristen Dahlgren reports on an Arizona hospital missing breast cancers in dozens of women’s screenings. The hospital requested that the radiology group review more than 6,000 patients whose scans had initially been read by a certain radiologist, and found cancers in additional women.Oct. 25, 2022

