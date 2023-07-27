Arizona teen resurfaces in Montana four years after disappearing

Trump faces new charges in Mar-A-Lago classified documents case02:39
Alpha-gal syndrome has afflicted thousands, CDC says 42% of doctors have never heard of it01:54
Biden Administration touts drop in illegal border crossings, though migrant numbers remain high02:28
Truckers face post-pandemic challenges nationwide03:12
U.S. Women’s team ties in World Cup match against Netherlands01:31
- Now Playing
Arizona teen resurfaces in Montana four years after disappearing01:43
- UP NEXT
Allegiant plane avoids mid-air collision at 23,000 feet02:05
Michigan judge to decide if Oxford school shooter should get life in priso02:23
Military uprising in Niger as country faces humanitarian crisis02:46
Record heat and severe storms slamming the U.S.01:55
Crane catches fire and collapses onto NYC street02:13
Singer Sinead O’Connor dies at 56 years old01:57
Can artificial intelligence bring a new tech boom to San Francisco?02:49
McConnell freezes up during news conference, raising health concerns01:40
Judge refuses to accept Hunter Biden’s plea deal03:29
Emmett Till honored with national monument02:43
Extreme heat and European wildfires impacting summer travel01:56
U.S. troops training soldiers in Niger to take on Islamic extremist groups02:56
Record summer heat endangering coral reefs near Miami02:19
Biden admin suing Texas over floating barriers at southern border02:03
Trump faces new charges in Mar-A-Lago classified documents case02:39
Alpha-gal syndrome has afflicted thousands, CDC says 42% of doctors have never heard of it01:54
Biden Administration touts drop in illegal border crossings, though migrant numbers remain high02:28
Truckers face post-pandemic challenges nationwide03:12
U.S. Women’s team ties in World Cup match against Netherlands01:31
- Now Playing
Arizona teen resurfaces in Montana four years after disappearing01:43
Play All