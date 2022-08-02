Arkansas scientist behind 'magic' school bus expands learning opportunities for kids

In Grapevine, Arkansas students spent more than two hours on the school bus every day for years. Local scientist Billy Hudson saw that time as an opportunity to create a “magic” school bus with internet and computers where students could spend time learning. Now, more than a decade later, Hudson and his wife have taken the program to Vanderbilt University. The couple created Aspirnaut, a six-week program at the medical center that teaches rural and diverse students about STEM subjects.Aug. 2, 2022