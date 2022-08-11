Armed man fires weapon inside FBI’s Cincinnati office

A man entered the visitor screening area of the FBI field office in Cincinnati this morning, wielding an AR-15 style weapon and a nail gun, which he fired at people in the office, according to law enforcement sources. The gunman then fled in his car onto the interstate, leading to a chase and eventually to a standoff in a corn field that lasted for hours. The incident comes just days after the FBI searched former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The gunman’s motive is unknown.Aug. 11, 2022