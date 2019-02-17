Nightly News

Armed volunteers train in hopes of protecting parishioners from potential attacks

02:11

More than a thousand places of worship across the United State have launched volunteer security teams over the last decade. Members say they’re addressing a grim new reality after attacks like those on Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue or Charleston's Emanuel AME Church.Feb. 17, 2019

