Armed volunteers train in hopes of protecting parishioners from potential attacks

Armed volunteers train in hopes of protecting parishioners from potential attacks02:11
More than a thousand places of worship across the United State have launched volunteer security teams over the last decade. Members say they’re addressing a grim new reality after attacks like those on Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue or Charleston's Emanuel AME Church.
Where to find ‘America’s Best Caviar?’ Try Kentucky.01:46
Growing movement uses power of music in Alzheimer’s treatment02:17
Armed volunteers train in hopes of protecting parishioners from potential attacks02:11
Inside Ukraine’s heated battle against Russian-backed separatists01:56
As victory over ISIS in Syria draws near, what happens to foreign fighters?01:18
California AG planning ‘imminent’ legal challenge to Trump’s border wall national emergency01:53