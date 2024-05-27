IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Army bugler prepares for ‘highest honor,’ playing taps at Normandy to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day
May 27, 202402:01
  • Now Playing

    Army bugler prepares for ‘highest honor,’ playing taps at Normandy to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Airline baggage handling incidents raise concerns ahead of summer travel season

    02:18

  • First millennial saint could be canonized as early as end of 2025

    01:32

  • Trump booed at Libertarian National Convention

    02:01

  • Hamas claims responsibility for firing missiles into Israel

    01:34

  • Twelve passengers and crew injured after turbulence rocks Qatar Airways flight

    01:36

  • At least 15 killed by tornadoes as severe storms wreak havoc across the country

    03:55

  • Burger King announces new $5 value meal as fast food competition heats up

    01:54

  • ‘Faith in humanity is through the roof’ for kidney recipient whose donor is a fellow soccer team fan

    03:17

  • Pennsylvania father detained in Turks and Caicos reunited with family after more than 100 days

    01:43

  • Severe weather risks for millions of holiday travelers as TSA screens record number of passengers

    03:03

  • Top U.N. court orders Israel to halt Rafah offensive

    01:24

  • College shutting down, but its baseball team soars

    01:39

  • Judge denies Alec Baldwin's motion to dismiss involuntary manslaughter charge

    00:52

  • Midwest hit by more strong storms, reported tornadoes

    01:24

  • Court in Turks and Caicos frees American tourist who brought in ammunition

    01:30

  • Three missionaries, including two Americans, killed in Haiti

    01:45

  • Growing number of seniors face homelessness

    03:00

  • Record numbers expected to travel this holiday weekend

    02:30

  • New NBC News index shows just how hard it is to buy a home

    01:37

Nightly News

Army bugler prepares for ‘highest honor,’ playing taps at Normandy to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

02:01

Army Reserve Sergeant First Class Eric Stroupe is set to travel from Fort Knox, Kentucky to France, where he will perform at memorials commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson has more on why the moment will be so meaningful to Stroupe when he honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice.May 27, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Army bugler prepares for ‘highest honor,’ playing taps at Normandy to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Airline baggage handling incidents raise concerns ahead of summer travel season

    02:18

  • First millennial saint could be canonized as early as end of 2025

    01:32

  • Trump booed at Libertarian National Convention

    02:01

  • Hamas claims responsibility for firing missiles into Israel

    01:34

  • Twelve passengers and crew injured after turbulence rocks Qatar Airways flight

    01:36
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All