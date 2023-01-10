IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Classified documents found at Biden’s private office

    01:06

  • 32 million in California under flood alerts amid winter storm

    02:50

  • The surprising boat trip that saw the beautiful beginnings of life

    02:12

  • Unique program combines treatments for alcohol-related liver disease and addiction

    02:24

  • Missing mother Ana Walshe’s husband in custody

    01:48

  • Protestors swarm Brazil’s Congress

    01:28

  • President Biden comes face to face with US and Mexico border crisis in El Paso

    02:40

  • 10-year-old brain cancer survivor starts basketball program for kids

    02:09

  • University of Idaho students return to campus days after suspect was arrested

    02:03

  • Self-driving cars race in a high-speed test for road safety research

    02:10

  • Customer shoots and kills armed robber in Houston taco shop

    01:44

  • Six-year-old in custody after school shooting

    01:43

  • President Biden to visit southern border

    01:00

  • Kevin McCarthy elected as House of Representative speaker

    02:45

  • Autonomous tech could revolutionize agriculture, help labor shortage

    01:49

  • Damar Hamlin speaks with Bills teammates from hospital

    02:28

  • President Biden honors Capitol defenders on Jan. 6 anniversary

    01:30

  • 223,000 U.S. jobs added in December, report says

    01:39

  • FDA greenlights new Alzheimer's drug amid safety concerns

    01:49

  • Al Roker speaks with Lester Holt about inspiring return to NBC

    02:44

Nightly News

Around 1,500 Brazilians arrested after storming capital

01:35

Around 1,500 Brazilians are behind bars for storming the capital. Those arrested supported former President Jair Bolsonaro who, like former President Trump, pushed a narrative of electoral fraud for months without evidence. NBC News’ Sam Brock has more details about the fallout.Jan. 10, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Classified documents found at Biden’s private office

    01:06

  • 32 million in California under flood alerts amid winter storm

    02:50

  • The surprising boat trip that saw the beautiful beginnings of life

    02:12

  • Unique program combines treatments for alcohol-related liver disease and addiction

    02:24

  • Missing mother Ana Walshe’s husband in custody

    01:48

  • Protestors swarm Brazil’s Congress

    01:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All