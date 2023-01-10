Around 1,500 Brazilians arrested after storming capital

- UP NEXT
Classified documents found at Biden’s private office01:06
32 million in California under flood alerts amid winter storm02:50
The surprising boat trip that saw the beautiful beginnings of life02:12
Unique program combines treatments for alcohol-related liver disease and addiction02:24
Missing mother Ana Walshe’s husband in custody01:48
Protestors swarm Brazil’s Congress01:28
President Biden comes face to face with US and Mexico border crisis in El Paso02:40
10-year-old brain cancer survivor starts basketball program for kids02:09
University of Idaho students return to campus days after suspect was arrested02:03
Self-driving cars race in a high-speed test for road safety research02:10
Customer shoots and kills armed robber in Houston taco shop01:44
Six-year-old in custody after school shooting01:43
President Biden to visit southern border01:00
Kevin McCarthy elected as House of Representative speaker02:45
Autonomous tech could revolutionize agriculture, help labor shortage01:49
Damar Hamlin speaks with Bills teammates from hospital02:28
President Biden honors Capitol defenders on Jan. 6 anniversary01:30
223,000 U.S. jobs added in December, report says01:39
FDA greenlights new Alzheimer's drug amid safety concerns01:49
Al Roker speaks with Lester Holt about inspiring return to NBC02:44
- UP NEXT
Classified documents found at Biden’s private office01:06
32 million in California under flood alerts amid winter storm02:50
The surprising boat trip that saw the beautiful beginnings of life02:12
Unique program combines treatments for alcohol-related liver disease and addiction02:24
Missing mother Ana Walshe’s husband in custody01:48
Protestors swarm Brazil’s Congress01:28
Play All