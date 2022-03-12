IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Arrest made connected to fentanyl overdose by West Point cadets

    01:47
Nightly News

Arrest made connected to fentanyl overdose by West Point cadets

01:47

A suspect has been arrested for selling cocaine laced with fentanyl to several West Point cadets. The cadets were found in the front lawn of their south Florida vacation rental in cardiac arrest.March 12, 2022

