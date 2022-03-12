IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Arrest made connected to fentanyl overdose by West Point cadets 01:47
UP NEXT
Bomb cyclone barreling up East Coast 01:48 Ukrainians escape to bomb shelters as Russian invasion closes in 01:50 Russia’s attacks in Ukraine intensify 02:49 Ukrainians honor fallen soldiers 01:55 Covid long-haulers turning to unproven treatments 02:44 Families should expect a squeeze during spring break travel 01:29 Ukrainians denied entry to United States 01:30 Race to evacuate Ukraine’s sickest kids 01:59 Biden: Russia will pay ‘severe price’ if chemical weapons used in Ukraine 01:44 Russian army expands assault on Ukraine 02:58 Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail 01:45 Inflation hits 40-year high, accelerating 7.9 percent in February compared to last year 01:54 Kherson, Ukraine offers glimpse into Russian occupation 01:49 Russian foreign minister denies invading Ukraine as high-level talks fail to secure ceasefire 03:27 Harris supports calls for international war crimes investigation against Russia 01:35 More than 1 million Ukrainians flee to Poland for safety 01:54 New York moves to prioritize people with marijuana convictions for new business licenses 01:28 Exclusive look at rover that could be heading to the moon 01:33 Meet the photojournalists behind the powerful images of war in Ukraine 01:58 Arrest made connected to fentanyl overdose by West Point cadets 01:47
A suspect has been arrested for selling cocaine laced with fentanyl to several West Point cadets. The cadets were found in the front lawn of their south Florida vacation rental in cardiac arrest.
March 12, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Arrest made connected to fentanyl overdose by West Point cadets 01:47
UP NEXT
Bomb cyclone barreling up East Coast 01:48 Ukrainians escape to bomb shelters as Russian invasion closes in 01:50 Russia’s attacks in Ukraine intensify 02:49 Ukrainians honor fallen soldiers 01:55 Covid long-haulers turning to unproven treatments 02:44