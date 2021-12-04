Arrests made in Los Angeles smash-and-grab robberies
01:24
Share this -
copied
Los Angeles authorities announced 14 people were arrested after more than $330,000 worth of goods were stolen in 11 smash-and-grab robberies since November 18. The suspects are no longer in custody either because they posted bail or because of more lenient laws. Dec. 4, 2021
Delta vs. omicron: CDC director discusses coronavirus variants
01:53
210,000 jobs added in November in weakest report of the year
01:16
Alec Baldwin says he is not at fault for ‘Rust’ movie set tragedy
01:57
Arrests made in Los Angeles smash-and-grab robberies
01:24
Supply chain crisis explained through the journey of a single sweater