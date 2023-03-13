Artificial intelligence can realistically replicate voices, raising new tech concerns

Texas officials tell spring breakers not to travel to Mexico01:39
British Prime Minister Sunak: China is the ‘biggest state threat’ to economic interests04:38
- Now Playing
Artificial intelligence can realistically replicate voices, raising new tech concerns02:18
- UP NEXT
Biden assures Americans that banks are safe amid recent closures04:39
Nor’easter blasting East Coast, atmospheric river storm sweeping California02:02
Musicians around the world play 10-year-old’s original music02:14
Rough weather pummels California01:52
Growing job scams amid layoff wave02:19
Mike Pence criticizes former President Trump for endangering his family02:17
Texas state officials urge residents to avoid travel to Mexico02:00
At least eight dead in San Diego after suspected smuggling boats capsize, authorities say01:30
Government scrambles to calm customers in wake of Silicon Valley Bank collapse03:10
Good news from everyday people02:57
Study finds active monitoring as effective as invasive treatments for some prostate cancer patients01:43
Mikaela Shiffrin breaks record for most World Cup wins after clinching 87th title02:02
Tennessee town blames Jack Daniel's for growing fungus02:27
California levee fails, leading to floods and water rescues03:16
Evacuation orders issued in parts of California as powerful storm brings flash flooding04:04
Silicon Valley Bank collapses in biggest bank failure since Great Recession02:07
George Santos denies helping former associate with credit card skimming scheme01:29
Texas officials tell spring breakers not to travel to Mexico01:39
British Prime Minister Sunak: China is the ‘biggest state threat’ to economic interests04:38
- Now Playing
Artificial intelligence can realistically replicate voices, raising new tech concerns02:18
- UP NEXT
Biden assures Americans that banks are safe amid recent closures04:39
Nor’easter blasting East Coast, atmospheric river storm sweeping California02:02
Musicians around the world play 10-year-old’s original music02:14
Play All