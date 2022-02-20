As Beijing games close, Paris prepares to host 2024 Olympics
As the 2022 Winter Olympics come to an end with a colorful closing ceremony, organizers are hard at work in Paris, getting the city ready for the 2024 games. Events will be held at iconic sites like the Eiffel Tower and Grand Palais, and the city is investing in a $1 billion clean up of the Seine River.Feb. 20, 2022
