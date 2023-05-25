IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden and McCarthy’s teams still negotiating over U.S. debt limit

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    As Chinatowns struggle, a new push to preserve culture and community

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    Tina Turner remembered for empowering survivors of domestic abuse

    01:59

  • Trump slams DeSantis campaign launch as a ‘disaster’

    01:44

  • Travel industry prepares for Memorial Day weekend surge

    03:01

  • 11-year-old shot by police in Mississippi after calling for help

    01:31

  • Pope Francis shows world his health is improving two months after hospitalization for bronchitis

    01:30

  • Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years in prison for role in Capitol riot

    01:41

  • DeSantis campaign kicks off with Twitter technical glitch

    02:14

  • Uvalde, Texas mass shooting: one year later

    02:47

  • Debt ceiling talks between Biden aides and House Republicans in a stalemate

    01:15

  • Massive typhoon slams Guam

    01:14

  • Why Tina Turner was ‘simply the best’

    01:36

  • Sargassum seaweed taking over beaches in Florida, Mexico and the Caribbean

    02:26

  • Target pulls some Pride Month merchandise off shelves after threats to employees

    01:39

  • A look back at Tina Turner’s iconic career

    03:39

  • ‘Flying Classroom’ program inspiring Florida students to explore STEM

    02:16

  • Florida attracting more new residents than any other U.S. state

    03:05

  • Airlines preparing for Memorial Day weekend travel surge

    01:50

  • U-Haul driver arrested after crashing into barricades near White House

    01:52

Nightly News

As Chinatowns struggle, a new push to preserve culture and community

02:36

Chinatowns across the United States are rich with culture and history, however, they have been struggling. Recently, the National Trust for Historic Preservation listed two Chinatowns in Philadelphia and Seattle among America’s most endangered places. NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen speaks to businesses and community leaders about trying to revitalize these communities.May 25, 2023

  • Biden and McCarthy’s teams still negotiating over U.S. debt limit

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    As Chinatowns struggle, a new push to preserve culture and community

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    Tina Turner remembered for empowering survivors of domestic abuse

    01:59

  • Trump slams DeSantis campaign launch as a ‘disaster’

    01:44

  • Travel industry prepares for Memorial Day weekend surge

    03:01

  • 11-year-old shot by police in Mississippi after calling for help

    01:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All