As Haiti crisis deepens, U.S. sends new contingent of Marines

- Now Playing
As Haiti crisis deepens, U.S. sends new contingent of Marines01:30
- UP NEXT
Wild Flower Hotline is rite of spring in California01:37
NTSB chief says key information on Boeing Max 9 door plug still missing00:57
Oklahoma town to hold recall election after electing white nationalist04:01
Colon cancer blood test shows promise01:02
Biden-Trump rematch now official as both candidates clinch nominations02:04
House overwhelmingly passes bill that could ban TikTok02:52
Many U.S. officials call TikTok a national security threat01:49
Lester Holt remembers American hostage killed by Hamas on Oct. 701:36
Haiti's prime minister to resign as country spirals from gang violence01:32
CNBC investigation: How stolen goods from organized retail crime wind up being resold02:13
Man and woman found dead after 'severe' Pennsylvania house explosion01:18
Former special counsel Robert Hur grilled on Biden classified documents report03:12
Inside the Oregon city at the center of the Supreme Court's homelessness case03:09
Boeing scrutiny grows amid reports of failed FAA safety audits01:49
Brother of Princess Diana alleges physical and sexual abuse03:02
Dangerous winds create travel delays and power outages01:12
Biden ramps up re-election campaign in New Hampshire01:55
After kindness shown them decades ago, Chinese American family pays it forward01:42
Some grocery chains offer their own private brands to keep food prices down01:28
- Now Playing
As Haiti crisis deepens, U.S. sends new contingent of Marines01:30
- UP NEXT
Wild Flower Hotline is rite of spring in California01:37
NTSB chief says key information on Boeing Max 9 door plug still missing00:57
Oklahoma town to hold recall election after electing white nationalist04:01
Colon cancer blood test shows promise01:02
Biden-Trump rematch now official as both candidates clinch nominations02:04
Play All