As Israeli forces advance on Rafah, State Department report is critical of Israel
May 10, 202401:59

The State Department criticized parts of Israel's war effort in a new report to Congress, as Israeli forces advanced on the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Children were among those injured by an Israeli strike in Rafah. NBC News' Richard Engel reports.May 10, 2024

