Nightly News

As schools reopen, the CDC releases new Covid-19 guidelines easing restrictions

01:46

In a major shift, the CDC is no longer recommending quarantine even after exposure and no ongoing screening in K-12 schools. The new guidance applies to all children regardless of vaccination status. The new school guidelines mirror new guidance for all Americans including those returning to office.Aug. 11, 2022

