Nightly News

As Ukraine celebrates Independence Day, Zelenskyy warns Kyiv could be attacked soon

01:37

Six months after Russia’s invasion against Ukraine, Russia is showing no signs of letting up. Images from a railroad station show a Russian strike that killed at least 22 people, according to Ukraine. As Ukraine marks its Independence Day, President Zelenskyy is warning that Kyiv could come under attack soon. Aug. 24, 2022

