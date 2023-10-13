Ashkelon residents describe fleeing rocket fire to safety near Tel Aviv

Many Ashkelon residents fled to safety after Hamas rockets took aim, including members of an African American community who had moved to Israel from the U.S. As they shelter in a school north of Tel Aviv, they tell Lester Holt that they "can actually breathe" now. We have full coverage from Israel tonight on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT.Oct. 13, 2023