Asian American women soar in professional golf
May 15, 202401:45

Nightly News

Asian American women soar in professional golf

01:45

Six of the world's top 25 women golfers are Asian American, and many are hoping to earn a spot on Team USA at this summer's Paris Olympics. NBC News' Kathy Park reports.May 15, 2024

