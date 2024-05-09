IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
At least 10 killed in wave of severe weather
May 9, 202401:52
  • Now Playing

    At least 10 killed in wave of severe weather

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    Stormy Daniels faces blistering cross examination by Trump lawyer

    03:59

  • Women sue companies that make hair relaxers, claiming cancer risks

    02:43

  • Top border officials under investigation over ties to tequila maker

    01:59

  • Georgia appeals court says Trump can appeal decision that kept Willis on election interference case

    00:50

  • Drama in Congress as GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for vote to remove House Speaker

    01:05

  • Trail of destruction after tornadoes sweep through multiple states

    02:30

  • Study finds that whale sounds are actually a language

    01:32

  • Biden halts arms shipment to Israel over military offensive in Rafah

    01:41

  • Biden promotes economy in battleground Wisconsin

    01:45

  • New campus crackdowns on pro-Palestinian protesters

    02:26

  • Education Department calls on Texas school district to address claims of civil rights violations

    02:45

  • Tornadoes rip through parts of the Plains

    01:46

  • Israel rejects latest Hamas offer but says it will negotiate to try to reach a cease-fire

    01:59

  • Growing fight over fluoride in drinking water

    02:46

  • TikTok sues U.S. government over law requiring the platform to be sold

    01:39

  • Rabbit Hole museum brings classic children's books to life

    01:31

  • Biden condemns surge of antisemitism in U.S.

    02:05

  • 2004: LGBTQ couples legally marry in Massachusetts for first time in U.S.

    02:37

  • China's leading electric vehicle maker selling cars for $10,000

    02:50

Nightly News

At least 10 killed in wave of severe weather

01:52

Parts of the South and Midwest were hit by more tornadoes and other severe weather, with at least 10 people reported in this week's tornadoes and other severe weather. Columbia, Tennessee, was hard hit by a tornado that swept through the town. Almost 80 tornadoes have been reported in 17 states this week. NBC News' Priya Sridhar reports.May 9, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    At least 10 killed in wave of severe weather

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    Stormy Daniels faces blistering cross examination by Trump lawyer

    03:59

  • Women sue companies that make hair relaxers, claiming cancer risks

    02:43

  • Top border officials under investigation over ties to tequila maker

    01:59

  • Georgia appeals court says Trump can appeal decision that kept Willis on election interference case

    00:50

  • Drama in Congress as GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for vote to remove House Speaker

    01:05
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All