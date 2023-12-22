IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Shuttered Target stores had less crime than other open locations nearby: CNBC investigation

  • Palestinian American describes pain of losing relatives and hometown in Gaza

  • Report: Hamas rejects Israeli cease-fire offer

  • How NORAD tracks Santa Claus on Christmas Eve

  • 440 kids have died from window covering cords over 50 years. Why has change been so slow?

  • Texas governor flies migrants from border to Chicago

  • What challenges airports face amid record holiday travel rush

    At least 14 people killed in Prague mass shooting

    10 Americans released from Venezuela in exchange for Maduro ally

  • New Yorkers memorialize lost pets with special Central Park Christmas tree

  • Telemetry is key for treating patients. Improper monitoring can lead to tragedy.

  • What it’s like to work for the TSA amid the holiday travel rush

  • An estimated 20,000 people killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, Hamas authorities say

  • Israel: Mistakenly killed hostages had escaped Hamas 5 days earlier

  • Biden weighs in after Colorado’s Supreme Court removes Trump from 2024 ballot

  • Sandra Day O’Connor remembered at service in Washington

  • Education nonprofit PragerU sparking debate over conservative content

  • Record border crossings spark battle between Texas and the White House

  • Apple pulling Watch ‘Series 9’ and ‘Ultra 2’ over patent infringement dispute

  • Oil prices rise as Iranian-backed militia vows to keep attacking ships in Red Sea

Nightly News

At least 14 people killed in Prague mass shooting

A gunman opened fire on a college campus in Prague, Czech Republic, sending people running for cover and forcing students to crouch on the ledge of a building. At least 14 people were killed. NBC News’ Keir Simmons reports.Dec. 22, 2023

