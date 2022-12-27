IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Buffalo couple takes in stranded tourists amid monstrous winter storm

  • A deeper look into the teen mental health crisis in the U.S.

  • Many retailers making it harder to return holiday gifts

  • Two kayakers rescue pilot from Maryland plane crash

  • Attacks on Washington state power substations left 14,000 people without electricity

  • Winter weather deepens Southern water crisis

  • Duo spreads gifts and cheer across the country

  • Inside Notre Dame's restoration as Paris keeps Christmas spirit alive after fire

  • Christmas season in Florida after Hurricane Ian's devastation

  • Warnings of a growing tripledemic as cases rise during the holidays

  • King Charles makes first Christmas speech

  • Christmas in Ukraine, celebrations in a time of war

  • Death toll climbs to 36 as storm system continues to be felt nationwide

  • Lester Holt spotlights the NBC Nightly News staff behind the broadcast

  • Christmas celebrations take shape around the world

  • New assault in Kherson leave 10 dead, dozens wounded

  • Thousands of flights canceled and delayed hours before Christmas

  • Arctic blast stunting travel and causing blackouts in the U.S.

  • Flu cases slightly improving across U.S., CDC reports

  • A new gene therapy could be a game-changer for patients with severe anemia. The cost? $2.8 million.

Nightly News

At least 27 dead in Erie County, New York after winter storm

The death toll after the devastating winter storm has risen to 27 in Erie County, New York, according to officials. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has more details on the impact of the storm on the community and on air travel.Dec. 27, 2022

