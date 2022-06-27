At least 3 killed in Amtrak train derailment in Missouri

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

At least three people were killed and several more injured when an Amtrak train derailed in Mendon, Missouri. Eight of the train’s cars and two locomotives went off the track after crashing into a dump truck. Many passengers had to climb through broken glass and twisted metal to get out of the train. Some on board were rushed to the hospital.June 27, 2022

