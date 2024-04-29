IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
At least 5 killed after violent tornado outbreak
April 29, 202402:05
    At least 5 killed after violent tornado outbreak

Nightly News

At least 5 killed after violent tornado outbreak

02:05

Destructive tornadoes struck parts of the Plains and Midwest, with more than 130 tornadoes reported from Texas to Nebraska. Among the dead was a 4-month-old baby. NBC News' Jesse Kirsch reports.April 29, 2024

    At least 5 killed after violent tornado outbreak

