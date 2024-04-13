IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
At least 7 dead, including suspect, in stabbing attack at Australian mall
At least seven people, including the suspect, are dead after a stabbing rampage at an Australian mall outside of Sydney. Eight others, including a 9-month-old baby, were severely injured and the suspect was killed by a lone police officer. NBC News’ Josh Lederman reports.April 13, 2024

