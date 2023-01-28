IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • FDA proposes updated blood donation rules for gay, bisexual men

    01:35

  • Broadway play sends powerful message about remembering and understanding the Holocaust

    01:58

  • Police bodycam footage reveals in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

    01:58

  • Body camera footage of Paul Pelosi attack released

    03:09
  • Now Playing

    At least seven people shot dead near Jerusalem synagogue

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Memphis braces for release of video showing police beating of Tyre Nichols

    06:14

  • GDP went up 2.9% in fourth quarter, unemployment remains at 50-year low

    01:49

  • Black bear snaps hundreds of selfies using motion-sensor camera

    01:19

  • FBI cracks down on major ransomware gang

    01:26

  • Russian airstrikes kill at least 11 in Ukraine following U.S. tank announcement

    01:41

  • Police officers testify in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

    01:45

  • Five ex-officers charged with murder in Tyre Nichols’ death

    03:28

  • Southwest CEO: Airline ‘almost cannot apologize enough’ for holiday travel chaos

    03:35

  • DeSantis blocks AP African American studies course in Florida

    02:12

  • Conjoined twins separated in miracle procedure

    01:41

  • Half Moon Bay suspect in court after 7 people killed in mass shooting

    01:44

  • Biden announces U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine

    02:30

  • Alex Murdaugh’s alibi contradicts evidence, state contends

    02:16

  • More than 30 million people under winter weather alerts

    02:48

  • Newport News teacher’s lawyer alleges school missed warnings in 6-year-old shooting

    02:01

Nightly News

At least seven people shot dead near Jerusalem synagogue

01:27

At least seven people were shot dead near a synagogue in east Jerusalem today, Israeli police said, as violence escalated following a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald has the latest.Jan. 28, 2023

  • FDA proposes updated blood donation rules for gay, bisexual men

    01:35

  • Broadway play sends powerful message about remembering and understanding the Holocaust

    01:58

  • Police bodycam footage reveals in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

    01:58

  • Body camera footage of Paul Pelosi attack released

    03:09
  • Now Playing

    At least seven people shot dead near Jerusalem synagogue

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Memphis braces for release of video showing police beating of Tyre Nichols

    06:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All