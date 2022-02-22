At least six attacked on NYC subway after new safety plan announced
01:23
At least six people were stabbed or slashed on the New York City subway over the weekend after the unveiling of a new public transit safety plan. The initiative includes deploying more mental health resources, combatting homelessness and requiring all riders to leave trains and the station at the end of the line. Feb. 22, 2022
Gas prices rising amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
01:48
Putin recognizes two Russian enclaves in Ukraine as independent
04:14
Putin addresses Russia on national TV about Ukraine crisis
01:35
CDC could change mask guidance as Covid cases decline
01:39
England to end nearly all Covid restrictions as Queen Elizabeth II tests positive
01:30
Now Playing
At least six attacked on NYC subway after new safety plan announced