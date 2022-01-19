AT&T and Verizon delay 5G rollout near some airports
AT&T and Verizon’s decision to delay the rollout of their 5G wireless technology comes after airline CEOs urged the White House to intervene, warning of “catastrophic disruptions” if a two-mile buffer zone isn’t created around airport 5G sites.Jan. 19, 2022
AT&T and Verizon delay 5G rollout near some airports
