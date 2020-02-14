Nightly News

Attorney General Barr facing new scrutiny for intervening in Michael Flynn case

The Justice Department recently opened an inquiry into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s interview with the FBI, where he lied to investigators and pleaded guilty for it. According to two people familiar with the inquiry, Attorney General Barr privately asked an outside prosecutor to reexamine the Flynn case around the same time officials pressured prosecutors to recommend probation instead of prison.Feb. 14, 2020

