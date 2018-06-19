Feedback
Audio recording reveals distraught migrant children separated from parents

 

Audio recording reveals distraught migrant children separated from parents Over thousands of children have been taken from their families and locked behind chained fence walls near the border. Now, new sound purportedly from inside the facility illustrates the children’s desperation.

Immigration
Rapper XXXTentacion is killed in apparent robbery in Florida

Music
New urgency to regulate ride-share services as multiple New York taxi drivers die by suicide
Consumer
Heat wave rolls over Eastern half of the U.S.
U.S. news
Veterans more likely than civilians to die by suicide, VA study finds

Health news

Afghans march 400 miles for peace, vow that's just the beginning

World
World Cup: Saudi team safe after plane caught fire mid-flight

Sports
World Health Organization adds gaming disorder to disease classifications

Health news
Beijing fires back at Trump, slaps retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports

Business News
Japan earthquake kills 4 and raises fears of aftershocks

World
'It's like a black and white thing': How some elite charter schools exclude minorities

SPECIAL REPORT
African-American teachers push messages of affirmation, success at Philadelphia school

U.S. news

advertisement