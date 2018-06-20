Feedback
Audio recording reveals distraught migrant children separated from parents

 

Audio recording reveals distraught migrant children separated from parents Over thousands of children have been taken from their families and locked behind chained fence walls near the border. Now, new sound purportedly from inside the facility illustrates the children’s desperation.

U.S. News

Teachers and guns: Inside a firearm training where educators learn to take down shooters

U.S. news
Rapper XXXTentacion is killed in apparent robbery in Florida

Music
Five charged after Texas crash that killed 5 migrants

U.S. news
Virginia school named for Confederate general is to be renamed for Obama

U.S. news
These volunteers want to get malaria. The goal? A better vaccine.

Health news

World News

Turkey's election campaigns are marred by violence

World
These volunteers want to get malaria. The goal? A better vaccine.

Health news
Beijing has tactics besides just tariffs to hurt the U.S. in a trade war

Economy
Antarctica is melting faster than we knew. Here's what it will take to save it.

Environment
Video-assisted referees help make tough calls at the World Cup

Tech News
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
'It's like a black and white thing': How some elite charter schools exclude minorities

SPECIAL REPORT
African-American teachers push messages of affirmation, success at Philadelphia school

U.S. news

