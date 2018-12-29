Nightly News

Audio recordings may shed light on Kevin Spacey’s legal strategy

01:35

Lawyers for Spacey are building their case ahead of his arraignment next month on indecent assault and battery charges. NBC Boston obtained audio of a preliminary hearing in which Spacey’s attorney questioned a police trooper who had interviewed the accuser.Dec. 29, 2018

