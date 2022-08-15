IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Author Salman Rushdie in critical condition after being stabbed

01:44

Author Salman Rushdie remains in critical condition but is slightly improving after being stabbed during a lecture on Friday. The suspect has been charged with second degree attempted murder and assault but pleaded not guilty. Law enforcement officials believe the suspect is not working with anyone, however, an Iranian flag was found at his home along with pictures of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian military leader that the U.S. killed in 2020, on his computer.Aug. 15, 2022

