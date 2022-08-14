Author Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator after showing signs of improvement, according to his son

Acclaimed author Salman Rushdie remains in critical condition but is showing signs of improvement, according to his son. The 75-year-old was taken off the ventilator and was able to say “a few words” a day after he was repeatedly stabbed while giving a lecture on freedom of speech. The accused attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, faces second-degree attempted murder and assault charges. He pleaded not guilty.Aug. 14, 2022