IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Man plows car into Pennsylvania restaurant holding benefit killing 1, injuring 17 others

    01:58

  • Five Americans injured in Jerusalem terror attack

    01:33

  • 29 year old Delaware resident kills himself after plowing car in Capitol barricades

    01:13

  • Volatile fallout after angry reactions to court approved search warrant for Trump’s Florida estate

    02:20

  • Deshaun Watson apologies following allegations of sexual misconduct

    01:45

  • Possible Meteors Caught on Camera Over Utah

    01:31

  • Louisiana Ship Building Company finds mystery message in a bottle

    02:18

  • Shocking car thefts caught on camera in new online trend

    02:35

  • Suspect in Salman Rushdie attack charged with 2nd degree attempted murder

    02:19

  • Possible legal fallout following the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lagos

    02:40

  • New insights into what may have led to warrant for searching Donald Trump’s Florida compound

    02:06

  • Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination

    01:31

  • Climate change causing more turtles to be born female

    01:58

  • World Dog Surfing Championship makes a big splash in California

    01:35

  • Actress Anne Heche pronounced legally dead after crash

    01:48

  • Democrats celebrate passing of Inflation Reduction Act

    01:47

  • Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in upstate New York

    02:21

  • Armed man who fired weapon into FBI field office was at Capitol riot

    01:49

  • FBI seized 11 classified documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

    05:35

  • Bruises are harder to detect on people of color in abuse cases. New technology could change that.

    02:32

Nightly News

Author Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator after showing signs of improvement, according to his son

01:29

Acclaimed author Salman Rushdie remains in critical condition but is showing signs of improvement, according to his son. The 75-year-old was taken off the ventilator and was able to say “a few words” a day after he was repeatedly stabbed while giving a lecture on freedom of speech. The accused attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, faces second-degree attempted murder and assault charges. He pleaded not guilty.Aug. 14, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Man plows car into Pennsylvania restaurant holding benefit killing 1, injuring 17 others

    01:58

  • Five Americans injured in Jerusalem terror attack

    01:33

  • 29 year old Delaware resident kills himself after plowing car in Capitol barricades

    01:13

  • Volatile fallout after angry reactions to court approved search warrant for Trump’s Florida estate

    02:20

  • Deshaun Watson apologies following allegations of sexual misconduct

    01:45

  • Possible Meteors Caught on Camera Over Utah

    01:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All